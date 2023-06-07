Summer official starts in 2 weeks, but feels-like temps say otherwise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Another hot day awaits with scattered showers possible later this afternoon due to a surface level trough. Rain chances are fizzling out as we close out the week, but showers return for the weekend.

Highs will remain in the low 90s, so be sure to check your car before you exit. If you work outdoors drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty. The CDC recommends that you drink at least 32oz of water per hour. Dip into the A/C as much as you can throughout the day. Since it is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, grab yourself a sweet treat to help beat the heat.

