Zaxby’s opening is right around the corner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people in Meridian have been anticipating the opening day for one restaurant that has been in the works for several months.

June 12th marks the grand opening of Zaxby’s in Meridian. This new restaurant not only provides more options for you to enjoy but also grows our economy. This location alone will employ 65 people.

The owner of this location couldn’t be more happy to get this new business up and running.

“We chose Meridian because it’s a vibrant, flourishing city with a great community that has not had a Zaxby’s yet, and we are excited to be the first. This has been a long time coming, and we’re really excited for Monday, and we look forward to you guys coming out and can’t wait to meet you on Monday,” said the Owner of MMS Chicken, Samuel Thomason.

“Well, I like the chicken Nuggets and the strips that they have, and I like those cheesy fries too that they have,” said a possible customer.

“Just excited to see another business open, and I wish that they will succeed and that everybody enjoy,” said a possible customer.

It’s located at 520 Highway 19 South and will be open for lunch and supper.

