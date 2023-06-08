City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
|CHINA HART
|1992
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|STEVE M IVY
|1980
|1771 MARION RUSSELL RD APT 36 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|SPENCER H CHERRY
|1988
|1420 H CARNAGEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JEFFERY R ANDREWS
|1969
|1200 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|GERRY M COLE SR
|1974
|1207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CORDEROUS L TAYLOR
|1989
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 7, at 6:00 AM to June 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 6:54 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:38 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 5:13 AM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
