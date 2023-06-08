City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 6:54 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:38 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 5:13 AM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.