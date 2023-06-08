City of Meridian Arrest Report June 8, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
CHINA HART1992HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
STEVE M IVY19801771 MARION RUSSELL RD APT 36 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
SPENCER H CHERRY19881420 H CARNAGEY RD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JEFFERY R ANDREWS19691200 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
GERRY M COLE SR19741207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORDEROUS L TAYLOR19895118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 7, at 6:00 AM to June 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 6:54 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:38 PM on June 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 5:13 AM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

