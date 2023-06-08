Croom Foundation hosting inaugural scholarship gala

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been nearly one year since west Alabama native and Meridian, Mississippi police officer Kennis Croom died in the line of duty.

Croom was born and raised in Tuscaloosa and his family still lives there.

With the one-year anniversary of his death approaching, WBRC spent time Kennis Croom’s father and sister recently.

Officer Croom was shot and killed on June 9, 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call. His family is proud he was helping others at the time of his death.

This weekend, the Croom Foundation will host the inaugural Officer Kennis Croom Memorial Scholarship Benefit Gala on June 10 at the Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa.

“The event will be one that people will definitely want to take part in,” said Croom’s sister Tamara Croom Doss. “It is a scholarship gala. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to scholarships for two students in west Alabama that are very deserving. We’re very proud that his legacy will live on in that aspect.”

In Mississippi, the city of Meridian is renaming E Street after Croom on the one-year anniversary of his death on Friday.

The next day, in Tuscaloosa, his memory will support the future education for students from his community.

For more information about the scholarship gala and The Croom Foundation, visit thecroomfoundation.com.

