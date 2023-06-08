Croom Foundation hosting inaugural scholarship gala

Croom Foundation hosting inaugural scholarship gala
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been nearly one year since west Alabama native and Meridian, Mississippi police officer Kennis Croom died in the line of duty.

Croom was born and raised in Tuscaloosa and his family still lives there.

With the one-year anniversary of his death approaching, WBRC spent time Kennis Croom’s father and sister recently.

Officer Croom was shot and killed on June 9, 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call. His family is proud he was helping others at the time of his death.

This weekend, the Croom Foundation will host the inaugural Officer Kennis Croom Memorial Scholarship Benefit Gala on June 10 at the Hotel Capstone in Tuscaloosa.

“The event will be one that people will definitely want to take part in,” said Croom’s sister Tamara Croom Doss. “It is a scholarship gala. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to scholarships for two students in west Alabama that are very deserving. We’re very proud that his legacy will live on in that aspect.”

In Mississippi, the city of Meridian is renaming E Street after Croom on the one-year anniversary of his death on Friday.

The next day, in Tuscaloosa, his memory will support the future education for students from his community.

For more information about the scholarship gala and The Croom Foundation, visit thecroomfoundation.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died
Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event
Contrary to most of the United States, Mississippi is one of three states where the age...
New law to allow 18-year-olds to buy property in Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway departs Peru on extradition flight to US
The seventh district which includes west Alabama, currently represented by Cong. Terri Sewell,...
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case
Alabama State Senate
Alabama Senate approves Gang Bill, awaits Gov. Ivey’s signature
Cold front helping increase rain chances
Keep umbrellas and water bottles handy
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Casey White to be sentenced for escape charge on Thursday