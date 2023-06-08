E Street to overlay new Kennis Croom sign

The E Street intersection near the Meridian Police Department
The E Street intersection near the Meridian Police Department
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tomorrow the City of Meridian will be honoring a fallen officer with the unveiling of a new street sign. The E Street overlay will be changed to Kennis W. Croom Street.

This event is being held at 10am in front of the Meridian Police Department located on 22nd avenue.

Croom was killed last year during his line of duty while responding to a domestic violence dispute, this new sign will be in remembrance of his hard work to his community and dedication as an officer.

E Street is located at the intersection near the Meridian Police Department.

