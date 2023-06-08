Keep umbrellas and water bottles handy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! a stalled cold front will linger over our area today keeping us in the chance for showers later this evening. Lingering rain can last through early Friday morning and later return Friday afternoon before clearing out around 4pm.

Evening through a front is moving through temps will remain hot as we are still under a ridge of high pressure. Continue to practice heat safety tips as highs will be in the low 90s through the rest of the week.

