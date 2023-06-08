Lauderdale Co. Emergency Management Agency discusses rip current safety

Lauderdale Co. Emergency Management Agency discusses rip current safety.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to the summer season, lots of families will be headed to the beach for some fun in the sun.

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency wants the public to keep safety a top priority while at the beach.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said over 191 people a year died from rip currents so knowing what to do if you get caught in a rip current could be the difference between life and death.

“If you do get caught in a rip current and it begins to pull you out into the ocean. Number one do not panic. Number two, try to wave and yell for help to get people’s attention that you are in need of some help. Three, stay afloat and go with the flow. If it takes you out, you’ll go out about 100 yards or so at the most, usually. Then it’s going to stop and you kind of swim back to shore. If you try to swim out of it, then swim parallel to the beach. Once you feel that rip current has let you go then you can start swimming back to shore,” said Barrett.

Barrett encourages parents to teach their kids to swim, float and how to tread water because these skills could save their life.

