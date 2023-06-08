Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Richard “Ricky” Roberts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Richard “Ricky” Roberts

List previous related work experience/political offices held

Over 21 years of law enforcement experience at the Meridian Police Department

Certified K-9 Officer for 14 years

Patrol Sergeant

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy

Elected Lauderdale County Constable District 1 for 2 terms (2000-2008)

Elected Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 1 for 4 terms (2008-2022)

Why are you running for office?

As a lifetime resident of Lauderdale county, with over 36 years of law enforcement and judiciary experience combined, it is my goal to make Lauderdale county safer for all residents. I plan to work diligently with all citizens of Lauderdale county to bring about a change that is necessary for the future and betterment of our county. What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue to tackle if elected Sheriff is to provide Lauderdale county with well-trained and courteous deputies to serve the citizens of Lauderdale county. Not only do I plan to work closely with the public, but also gain their trust in making the change that is necessary to make Lauderdale county a safe place to live, work, and raise families.

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Graduate of Southeast Lauderdale High School (1983)

Graduate of Laurel Police Department’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (1987)

Certified K-9 Handler

Mississippi Judicial College Judge’s Training (2008)

Eagle Scout and Silver Beaver Award Recipient

Hamasa Shriner- St. John’s Lodge

