Miss Mississippi Pageant airs this Saturday

Young women will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi 2023.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Pageant to air this Saturday on WTOK . Young Women from the across the state will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi.

Viewers are able to live stream the continuation of the preliminaries Thursday June 8th and Friday June 8th by visiting missmisslive.com.

Tune in to WTOK (11.1) for the Live Broadcast of the finals of the Miss Mississippi competition, Saturday June 10th at 8 pm.

