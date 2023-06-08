UNION: Memorial services for Mr. Charlie Strickland of Conehatta will be held 3 pm, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Bro. Rusty Walton and Bro. Jimmy Strickland will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. Strickland, age 61, died Wednesday, June 07 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife: Patricia Strickland

Children: Lisa Chenalut (Brian) of Winona, Curtis Strickland (Kaci) of Brandon, Brandon Rainey (Jennifer) of Kosciusko and Kristian Rainey of Yazoo City, Bugs Rainey of Memphis

Numerous Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild

5 Siblings: Jimmy Strickland (Nelda), Linda Morrow (Gary), Paul Strickland (Patti), Terry Strickland (Jan) and Sandra White

He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Strickland and Avis Strickland; one daughter, Misty Brown and five siblings.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

