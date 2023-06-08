Mr. Kendrick Martin, Jr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
Funeral services Mr. Kendrick Martin, Jr. Will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Shirley Patton officiating.  Burial will follow in Friendly Community Cemetery, Marion with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Martin, 22, of Meridian, who died Monday, June 5, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

