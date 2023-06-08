Funeral services for Mr. Roy M. Rainer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Davey Wilkinson. Burial will follow at Kewanee Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Roy M. Rainer, age 72, of Lauderdale, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Roy was a graduate of Livingston High School. He worked for many years at McGregor Printing Company and Prystup Packaging Products. Roy was a loving and devoted husband and father, a dedicated Christian, and a very helping individual. He enjoyed working on antique cars and was known for helping others with their mechanical issues. Roy was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed hunting in his free time.

Mr. Rainer is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Renee Rainer; his son, Jared Rainer and partner, Brandon Chumley; his siblings, Donald Rainer (Jan) and Ellen Rainer Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Rainer; and his siblings, George Daniel Rainer, Orland Nicky Rainer, Rodney Carl Rainer, Peggy Rainer Gibson.

Pall bearers will be Gary Miller, Jr., Scott Miller, Corey Miller, Brandon Chumley, Roderick “Bud” Barber, and Randy Wright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 93, Rose Hill, MS 39356.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.