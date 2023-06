Memorial services for Mrs. Kaycee Holcombe will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Shirley Patton officiating. Mrs. Holcombe, 42, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

