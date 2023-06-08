Funeral services for Ms. Willie J. Lee will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel. Burial will follow in Salem Green Hill Cemetery, Toomsuba/Kewanee with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Ms. Lee, 86, of Toomsuba, who died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at J.T. Champion Nursing Facility. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

