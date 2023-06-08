Tribal Election Commission releases official results

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tribal Election Committee made public the official results from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ elections held Tuesday.

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben was elected to a second term, with 62% of the vote in a 3-person race.

Some of the races were very close. Multiple candidates ran for eight council seats in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (top 2 candidates elected), Standing Pine and Tucker.

Here are the winners, according to certified results: Bogue Chitto: Ronnie Henry, Sr.

Bogue Homa: Berdie M. Steve

Conehatta: Timothy Thomas, Sr.

Pearl River: Nigel Gibson

Red Water: Ricky L. Anderson, Sr., Samuel John

Standing Pine: Richard Sockey

Tucker: Dorothy Bell Wilson



See the vote totals below.

