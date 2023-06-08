Tribal Election Commission releases official results
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tribal Election Committee made public the official results from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ elections held Tuesday.
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben was elected to a second term, with 62% of the vote in a 3-person race.
Some of the races were very close. Multiple candidates ran for eight council seats in Bogue Chitto, Bogue Homa, Conehatta, Pearl River, Red Water (top 2 candidates elected), Standing Pine and Tucker.
|Here are the winners, according to certified results:
|Bogue Chitto: Ronnie Henry, Sr.
Bogue Homa: Berdie M. Steve
Conehatta: Timothy Thomas, Sr.
Pearl River: Nigel Gibson
Red Water: Ricky L. Anderson, Sr., Samuel John
Standing Pine: Richard Sockey
Tucker: Dorothy Bell Wilson
See the vote totals below.
