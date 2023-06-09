B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint

By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gun point on Thursday.

According to officials, around 7:30 pm, 911 received a call that an individual entered the store armed with a long gun. He was wearing all black with a white mask.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money from the register.

The suspect then left the scene in a red dodge neon with a wing on the back going towards meridian.

If you have any information regarding this robbery you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff Dept or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS (8477.)

