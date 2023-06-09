City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2023

Robbery

At 3:11 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3000 block of 7th Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:46 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 22nd Avenue area of Interstate 20/59. The case is currently under investigation.

At 1:29 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:33 AM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:18 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.