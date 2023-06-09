City of Meridian Arrest Report June 9, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHANNON EASTRIDGE19766516 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
CARL R BROWN JR199028 COUNTY ROAD 1581 QUITMAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 8, at 6:00 AM to June 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 3:11 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3000 block of 7th Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:46 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 22nd Avenue area of Interstate 20/59. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:29 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:33 AM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:18 PM on June 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 34thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

