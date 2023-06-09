Croom permanently remembered with street naming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian and others remembered fallen Police Officer Kennis Croom Friday. He died on this day in 2022, answering a domestic violence call.

Family, friends and so many throughout the community gathered outside the Meridian Police Department to share stories about Croom and the impact he will forever have on their lives.

E Street, adjacent to the Police Department, has been renamed Kennis W. Croom Street and June 9th has been declared Kennis Croom Day in Meridian.

The City of Meridian saluted Police Officer Kennis Croom on the 1 year anniversary of his death in the line of duty. (WTOK)

The family of Brittany Jones attended to honor her and Croom. Jones was killed June 9, 2022, allegedly by Dante Bender, who’s also accused of killing Croom. The officer was not scheduled to work that but came into work anyway and he was the first responding officer.

