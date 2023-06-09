Major Donald W. Starks

Donald W. Starks
Donald W. Starks
Donald W. Starks(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Major Donald W. Starks (RET) will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Major Donald W. Starks (RET), age 84, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Major Donald W. Starks (RET) served his country in the United States Army for 21 years as a helicopter pilot. He was a devoted husband and father.

Mr. Starks is survived by his wife of 64 years, Iredell Starks; his sons, Christopher Starks (Sherri) and Michael Starks; his grandchildren, Daniel Starks (Shanna), Lauren Roberts (Tommy), and Kristin Starks; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Jax, Jonah, and a fourth, Karleigh Nicole, on the way. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Kalte and Sandy Day.

Mr. Starks was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nelle Starks; his son, Robert Wayne Starks; and his brother, Bobby Ray Starks.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sharing memorial contributions with the Wounded Warriors Project.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint
Erica Bester, Coric Conzeal Bender and Antonio Jordan were charged with roles in the recent...
3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect

Latest News

The Meridian Salvation Army casts a net for volunteers, shares its mission
Mr. Anthony Newell
Mrs. Kaycee LaTasha Williams-Holcombe
Mr. Kendrick Martin, Jr.