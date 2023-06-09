Funeral services for Major Donald W. Starks (RET) will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Major Donald W. Starks (RET), age 84, of Meridian passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Major Donald W. Starks (RET) served his country in the United States Army for 21 years as a helicopter pilot. He was a devoted husband and father.

Mr. Starks is survived by his wife of 64 years, Iredell Starks; his sons, Christopher Starks (Sherri) and Michael Starks; his grandchildren, Daniel Starks (Shanna), Lauren Roberts (Tommy), and Kristin Starks; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Jax, Jonah, and a fourth, Karleigh Nicole, on the way. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Kalte and Sandy Day.

Mr. Starks was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nelle Starks; his son, Robert Wayne Starks; and his brother, Bobby Ray Starks.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sharing memorial contributions with the Wounded Warriors Project.

