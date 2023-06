Econo Lodge in Philadelphia robbed

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Philadelphia Police Department an armed robbery occurred at Econo Lodge in Philadelphia between 8 and 9 am on Friday morning.

The Econo Lodge is located at 1530 Hwy 16W in Philadelphia.

Law enforcement have been advised to be on the look out for 2006 Chevy Trailblazer that is a blue in color.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.