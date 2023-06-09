First Alert: Severe storms possible this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! We are heading into the weekend and a stray shower is possible this afternoon. Rain showers will be hard to find through much of our Friday, so be sure to get out and enjoy the day. Highs are in the low 90s again, but feels-like temps remain in the upper 90s.

Through the weekend there is a low end threat for severe weather over our area Saturday and Sunday. Saturday between 2pm-10pm is when you want to remain weather aware, as showers and storms bring the potential for hail and damaging winds. Sunday will be less of a rainy day, but by 2pm isolated thunderstorms are possible leaving the northern portion of Neshoba county under a level 1 marginal risk.

Stay safe and keep rain gear handy through the week. You can also download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with storm team 11

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.