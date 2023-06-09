FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting to get ready for the weekend we will be watching for the threat of severe weather.

Severe storms are going to be possible Saturday afternoon with the main threats being damaging winds and hail up to a quarter size. The main timing will be after 2 PM and will go into the evening depending on the area of eastern Mississippi and western Alabama that you are in.

Make sure you have ways to stay updated as we go throughout our weekend because Sunday there is also a small threat for much of Northern Mississippi and we could see an isolated storm in parts of our northern counties.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s this weekend before we get a slight cool-off for the early part of next week.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

