FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms on Saturday

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low risk for severe storms Saturday. A warm front will move north across our area, and it’ll eventually put us within an area known as a warm sector. This area is favorable for showers & storms...especially during the heat of the day. Also, it’s supportive of storm complexes (that move together as a unit) which are expected to develop across the Southern Plains and move towards our area.

As they move E/SE towards us, they’ll be capable of bringing damaging wind & hail to areas that are in its path. The better chances for impacts will be Western & SW Mississippi (this includes the city of Jackson). However, there’s a chance a complex could make it into our area. So, our area sits under low threat for severe storms mainly Saturday afternoon & evening. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Sunday into Monday could also bring the threat of severe storms in affiliation with a cold front. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The front won’t bring the cold snap you are probably hoping for because an upper-level ridge will keep our area rather toasty with more 90s into next week.

As for Friday, plan for more PM showers & storms popping up courtesy of the heat of the day & a frontal boundary in the area. It won’t be a wash-out, but if you catch a storm... expect heavy rain & gusty winds.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet in the tropics for now. However, we are officially within an El Nino according to the Climate Prediction Center. https://bit.ly/3WVECxY In a nutshell, this will lead to stronger winds over the Atlantic Basin...which could help suppress tropical cyclone development. Let’s hope.

