Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested in California nearly four decades later, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were traveling to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who was being held in jail following his arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, located south of Tampa.

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Wood’s body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, WFTS-TV reported.

“We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again.”

Online jail records said Santini, 65, was arrested as a fugitive. He was scheduled to appear in court in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no listing of an attorney for Santini who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93

Latest News

FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gun point on Thursday
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint