LIVE UPDATES: Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal Courthouse in Birmingham

Joran van der Sloot arriving at Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8:02 a.m. - Joran van der Sloot arrives at Federal courthouse in Birmingham.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

7:50 a.m. - Black SUVs left the Hoover City Jail at 7:45 a.m. on Friday with Joran van der Sloot.

Joran van der Sloot leaving Hoover

Van der Sloot, who was brought to the Unites States from Peru Thursday, is expected in federal court Friday for arraignment in extortion charges stemming from offering information on the whereabouts of the remains of Natalee Holloway. He is the primary suspect in the 2005 disappearance of the Mountain Brook graduate while on a trip to Aruba.

WBRC will follow this story throughout the day and continue to update as new information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93

Latest News

An armed robbery occurred at Econo Lodge in Philadelphia, MS Friday morning.
Econo Lodge in Philadelphia robbed
Damaging winds and hail are the main threats
First Alert: Severe storms possible this weekend
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint
Erica Bester, Coric Conzeal Bender and Antonio Jordan were charged with roles in the recent...
3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case