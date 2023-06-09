Lt. Governor candidate makes a campaign stop in Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The campaign trail for Lieutenant Governor made its’ way to the Queen City on Friday.

Candidate Chris McDaniel, who is running for Lieutenant Governor held a meet and greet at Jean’s Restaurant. McDaniel has been a Mississippi state senator since 2008 and has set his sights on the lieutenant governorship. he spent the afternoon sharing his platform to potential voters.

“One of the best ways we can help the people around here is to eliminate the income tax and to eliminate the grocery tax,” McDaniel said. “We need to fight back against this woke culture that’s infiltrated our universities and our schools. It’s a combination of several factors. Bottom line is we Republicans have to govern like Republicans, we have to act like Republicans and fight for our belief system every single day. That’s what i plan to do

McDaniel is running against incumbent Delbert Hoseman, Tiffany Longino, and Shane Quick in the Republican Primary.

