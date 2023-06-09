Meridian Ale Trail brings crowds to resturants downtown.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Main Street hosted its Downtown Ale Trail Friday evening.

The trail started at Harvest Grill where participants were able to pick up their punch cards to visit participating restaurants like V-Lounge, Threefoot Brewing, Spacy’s, Brickhaus, Mia’s Caffe, Weidmann’s and many more.

The public was invited out for a night on the town full of live music, food, and drinks.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting all the local businesses. It means the world to them, and I know they love to see the smiles on their faces,” said Matt Schanrock, the Meridian Main Street Director.

Meridian Main Street said they look forward to hosting more ale trails in the future.

