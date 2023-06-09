Portion of 18th Avenue to be closed Monday, Tuesday

18th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13.
By City of Meridian
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. - Contractors with Hemphill Construction Company will close 18th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, Monday and Tuesday, June 12-13, to complete repairs of a project started in early May in the City’s Medical District.

Paving is scheduled for the Medical District. However, repair of pipes beneath the four-street-area, which runs from 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue (Constitution Avenue), is necessary before the project begins, said Public Works Director David Hodge.

Access to parking lots along 12th Street will be allowed during the street closure. The project is being paid for by bond funds, Hodges said.

