The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office walked News 11 through the scene in Clarke County where a capital murder suspect in a Newton County case took his life after being on the run for days.

MBI Marshall Service tracked Roderick Tyrone Moss to an abandoned home on county road 121 in Clarke County Wednesday afternoon. White says law enforcement heard a gunshot from inside the abandoned house.

Moss was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to White.

Multiple agencies were involved as Moss was suspected to have been in Jasper County for several days.

“Law enforcement was parked on both sides of the road. They came this way. We had a team come in from County Road 120, and also this direction, these roads make a circle here. When they saw him run into the home, we immediately surrounded the area through the wood line here, deputy sheriffs from Jasper, Newton, and Mississippi Highway Patrol were here,” said White.

This is an active MBI investigation, and News 11 will keep you updated as more in this case develops.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Law Enforcement Confirmed: Newton County Murder Suspect has died
Tribal voters decided the office of the chief and eight council positions.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal election results
MPD said a white male wearing a red hoodie robbed the Highway 19 Exxon gas station.
Meridian Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton to kick off 2023-2024 season at Ellis Theater with fundraiser event
FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a...
Pat Robertson, founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, dies at 93

Latest News

The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect
2021 file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives approving new lines for the state’s...
Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts
Casey White was sentenced to life in prison for his 2022 escape charge.
Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges