The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office walked News 11 through the scene in Clarke County where a capital murder suspect in a Newton County case took his life after being on the run for days.

MBI Marshall Service tracked Roderick Tyrone Moss to an abandoned home on county road 121 in Clarke County Wednesday afternoon. White says law enforcement heard a gunshot from inside the abandoned house.

Moss was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to White.

Multiple agencies were involved as Moss was suspected to have been in Jasper County for several days.

“Law enforcement was parked on both sides of the road. They came this way. We had a team come in from County Road 120, and also this direction, these roads make a circle here. When they saw him run into the home, we immediately surrounded the area through the wood line here, deputy sheriffs from Jasper, Newton, and Mississippi Highway Patrol were here,” said White.

This is an active MBI investigation, and News 11 will keep you updated as more in this case develops.

