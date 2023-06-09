Three juveniles, 18-year-old arrested after firing shots at apartment building in Biloxi

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers are currently investigating reports of shots fired.

The incident took place around 1:54 p.m. in the 200 block of Stennis Drive. Officials who arrived to the scene found an apartment building had been struck by several bullets.

A short time later, officers found and stopped a vehicle that witnesses said could be seen fleeing the area immediately following the shooting.

As a result, 18-year-old Jaquan Ratavin Cooks of Gulfport and three juveniles have been arrested and charged with shooting into a dwelling. The four are being charged as adults and have been transported to the Harrison County Detention Center, where each is being held in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

