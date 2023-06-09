UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents

UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents
UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and parents at three Alabama universities will be getting a huge break in tuition.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees voted Friday to freeze tuition for Alabama residents for the 2023-2024 academic year at each of its three institutions – The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

According to the University of Alabama System, the move reinstates a tuition freeze for Alabama residents that was in place for several years prior to the 2022-2023 academic year. With this action, in-state tuition has been frozen for six of the last seven years at The University of Alabama and five of the last seven at UAB and UAH.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend
An armed robbery occurred at Econo Lodge in Philadelphia, MS Friday morning.
Econo Lodge in Philadelphia robbed
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint
Erica Bester, Coric Conzeal Bender and Antonio Jordan were charged with roles in the recent...
3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect

Latest News

Otwell (left) and Smith (right) in their mugshots provided by LCSD.
Mugshots released in B&D Robbery arrests
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash
Wayne County deputy sent to hospital
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department calls MBN for drug leak after seizure
Jones was the victim of domestic violence that lost her life on the call that Officer Kennis...
Remembering Brittany Anderson-Jones
Jones was the victim of domestic violence that lost her life on the call that Officer Kennis...
Remembering Brittany Jones