2nd annual Sumter County Day held in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County residents gathered Saturday to enjoy one another and learn about what the community offers.

The 2nd annual Sumter County Day was held in the courtyard square in Livingston where residents could enjoy music, food and be educated on topics surrounding the county.

Cornelia Crockett started this event in 2022 as a way for people to fellowship, share good memories, and support local businesses and organizations.

“Reminisce with one another and talk about the good times and not the negative things in Sumter County. Talk about the good times of Sumter County. What we can do to grow Sumter County better here in Alabama,” said organizer Cornelia Crockett.

“I’m here with my Bates family. All of these are my siblings. All of us were born here in Alabama. So right now today we’re celebrating the 2nd annual of this gathering so we got invited today. We’re so happy to be here. We’ve just been enjoying ourselves and we just love being together,” said an attendee, Earnestine Bates-Adams.

“The Alabama New South was formed to make a change during our lifetime and we also stand for educating our children, educating the community, and economic development. Not just participating in the political arena. So we thought we needed to show that to the community,” said Sumer County Chapter of Alabama New South Chairman, Eddie Hardaway.

Sumter County Day will be held every second Saturday of June.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.