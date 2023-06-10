Bikers United for Children Food Drive

Today bikers from across Mississippi and Alabama gathered for a good cause as they wanted to...
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today bikers from across Mississippi and Alabama gathered for a good cause as they wanted to gather food for the less fortunate.

Bikers United for Children is a group that has been doing events like this for years now, their biggest one being their annual toy drive around Christmas.

This is their first year doing the toy drive, which seems to be an instant success.

We talked with event organizers David Kimbrell and James Randall about the importance of events like this to our community.

“The main thing is trying to help the community and all of the ones that are less fortunate, and the biker community is always supporting events like this, and we are hoping that we can make this bigger and better next year.”

People that did come out to support had a chance to win big prizes and support a good cause.

