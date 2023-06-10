FIRST ALERT: Multiple days of a Severe Threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the start of your weekend because we are going to have to watch out for the threat of severe storms later this afternoon.

Timing will mainly stay in the afternoon today and even though we are in a low-end threat we can still see storms with damaging winds and hail up to a quarter size. We are at a very low risk, and we will stay at a low risk for a couple of days straight.

Sunday our northern counties will stay in a Marginal risk with the same timings and threats. Monday the pattern will flip flop and the severe threat will stay south and along I-20.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as these days will not be total washouts and remain low on the severe threat.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next 7 days.

