How the historic Supreme Court decision on redistricting could cause ripple effects around the country

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic supreme court decision will force state leaders to redraw the congressional district lines in an effort to better represent voters in Alabama.

However, the case did not begin in the highest court in the land. It started when a handful of plaintiffs, including Khadidah Stone, sued the secretary of state based on census data.

In their eyes it showed the maps misrepresented Alabama and after years in court, the Supreme Court has made their opinion known.

It was a monumental moment not just for Stone, but for the rest of the country.

“There are 12 other states on the congressional level who are currently in lawsuits as well for violating section 2 of the voting rights act and they were told until the answer came out for this case, they couldn’t have an answer for theirs.”

Stone says now this decision will set the precedent, and that we could see other states who are accused of gerrymandering be forced to redraw district lines.

“It really wasn’t rocket science, we weren’t asking for anything that was out of whack, it was like ‘hey this is our piece of the pie. Can we get it.”

Stone now believes that several communities will have a greater voice in the state, and she was overjoyed to learn of the historic decision.

“It was just a regular day and then when the answer came down I just started crying.”

They were tears of joy of course, Stone says she is elated and that in her eyes this strengthens democracy.

Many are now hopeful that a special session is called and that a new map will be in place prior to the 2024 elections.

