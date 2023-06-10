Kennis W. Croom St revealed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “And today, we’re here honoring a young man who gave his ultimate sacrifice, his life to protect someone in our community.” said Adrian Cross Phillips as she opened the ceremony Friday.

One year ago on June 9th, 2022, the city of Meridian was shaken as the call rang out “Officer Down.” The news quickly spread, Officer Kennis Croom, was killed in the line of duty. On the anniversary of his death, a street was renamed in his honor; Meridian refusing to let his sacrifice be forgotten.

“The dedication of Officer Kenneth W Crum Street is a beautiful thing and more importantly, it’s the right thing to do,” said Rev. Chip Cowsert

The family of Officer Croom was there as the new street name was unveiled. News 11 was able to speak with his father about the ceremony, the loss of his son, and what this year without him has been like.

“Well, we are very grateful for the City of Meridian,” said Kelvin Croom “That our son was able to be here in this community. He gave his life trying to make a difference in the lives of others. I just hope that people across this country, in one city at a time, will embrace our police officers and know the blessings that we have for someone that’s willing to protect and serve us. And I just hope people will get together and support our law enforcement officers and please stop the violence. It’s been a roller coaster. When I get in my moment, I think about Brittany Anderson’s children, who are living today. And of course, we miss Kennis. But he told me that law enforcement was his calling. And so, I had to accept that.”

Additionally, to honor Officer Croom and his sacrifice for his calling, there was a special proclamation made.

“Be it proclaimed by the City Council of the City of Meridian, that this Council for and on behalf of the people of Meridian does hereby declare June 9th, 2023, be Kenneth W Croom Day in the City of Meridian.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.