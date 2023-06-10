Kennis W. Croom St revealed

On the anniversary of his death, Meridian honors the fallen officer
Meridian, MS names street after fallen officer
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “And today, we’re here honoring a young man who gave his ultimate sacrifice, his life to protect someone in our community.” said Adrian Cross Phillips as she opened the ceremony Friday.

One year ago on June 9th, 2022, the city of Meridian was shaken as the call rang out “Officer Down.” The news quickly spread, Officer Kennis Croom, was killed in the line of duty. On the anniversary of his death, a street was renamed in his honor; Meridian refusing to let his sacrifice be forgotten.

“The dedication of Officer Kenneth W Crum Street is a beautiful thing and more importantly, it’s the right thing to do,” said Rev. Chip Cowsert

The family of Officer Croom was there as the new street name was unveiled. News 11 was able to speak with his father about the ceremony, the loss of his son, and what this year without him has been like.

“Well, we are very grateful for the City of Meridian,” said Kelvin Croom “That our son was able to be here in this community. He gave his life trying to make a difference in the lives of others. I just hope that people across this country, in one city at a time, will embrace our police officers and know the blessings that we have for someone that’s willing to protect and serve us. And I just hope people will get together and support our law enforcement officers and please stop the violence. It’s been a roller coaster. When I get in my moment, I think about Brittany Anderson’s children, who are living today. And of course, we miss Kennis. But he told me that law enforcement was his calling. And so, I had to accept that.”

Additionally, to honor Officer Croom and his sacrifice for his calling, there was a special proclamation made.

“Be it proclaimed by the City Council of the City of Meridian, that this Council for and on behalf of the people of Meridian does hereby declare June 9th, 2023, be Kenneth W Croom Day in the City of Meridian.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend
An armed robbery occurred at Econo Lodge in Philadelphia, MS Friday morning.
Econo Lodge in Philadelphia robbed
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint
Erica Bester, Coric Conzeal Bender and Antonio Jordan were charged with roles in the recent...
3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect
The scene of the Clarke County altercation involving Newton County capital murder suspect

Latest News

Jones was the victim of domestic violence that lost her life on the call that Officer Kennis...
Remembering Brittany Anderson-Jones
Jones was the victim of domestic violence that lost her life on the call that Officer Kennis...
Remembering Brittany Jones
On the anniversary of his death, Meridian honors the fallen officer
Kennis Croom Street
Southern Miss gearing up for Tennessee Volunteers- clipped version