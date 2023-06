MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy, Ward Calhoun, Mattew Otwell and Hunter Smith, 21, were the men arrested in Thursday’s B&D Grocery robber.

Both men are charged with armed robbery and were given $25,000 bonds. Smith has since posted his bond while Otwell remains in custody.

