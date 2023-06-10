Remembering Brittany Anderson-Jones

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - June 9th, 2022, Officer Kennis Croom lost his life when he responded to a domestic violence call. Brittany Anderson-Jones was the victim of that call. She lost her life that day too.

On the one-year anniversary of Officer Crooms death, the city of Meridian renamed a street after him. Jones’ family was at the ceremony. News 11 had the opportunity to speak with her mother, Louise Anderson, about losing her daughter to domestic violence.

“It’s been really hard,” said Anderson “I mean really hard. No one knows until they have to go through it themselves. Please, please if someone needs help with the domestic viol please talk to someone. Please report it.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of Domestic Violence please reach out to your local police or local resources like The Care Lodge

