Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Mississippians died on Alabama 114 in Choctaw County.

Rodrigue Cedeno, 52, of Pascagoula and Fernando Levario, 54, of Ocean Springs died in the crash early Friday morning.

The release from ALEA stated that when the men’s Ford Mustang collided head-on with a truck Cedeno and Levario were not wearing seat belts and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened in Pennington city limits.

