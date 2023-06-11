CDP Neshoba County Fair Stories contest could win you cash prizes

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County fairgoers have an opportunity to win cash prizes this year. The Community Development Partnership wants to hear your favorite memories throughout the years from the Neshoba County Fair.

Moore said contestants are asked to write about their fair stories in at least 5oo words.

Moore said a panel of judges will review each story and pick the top three finalists--who will then share their stories with the audience during Hometown Proud Day on July 25.

The winners will receive a $100 (1st place), $75 (2nd place), or $50 (3rd place) cash prize based on their creativity and originality.

" It can be from, if you know a story your grandparents told you about some of the early fairs how they got there, and everything. Those are great. Or it can be something that happened last year, whatever. We just ask that you keep your stories family oriented. Going to the fair now was a whole lot different than going to the fair back then. You did that in a mule and wagon, and you had to load up furniture. You didn’t have furniture already there. So those kinds of things just make the fair interesting. Also, there haven’t always been 600 fair cabins. In the beginning, it was just the square,” said Moore.

You can submit your story to the CDP office at The Depot at 256 W Main Street, mailed to PO Box 330, or email Tim Moore at mooretim1975@gmail.com . Participants are asked to include their name, address, phone number, and email address.

Submissions must be completed by July 3rd.

The Neshoba County Fair will be held July 21-28.

