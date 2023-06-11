CDP Neshoba County Fair Stories contest could win you cash prizes

CDP wants to hear your favorite memories throughout the years from the Neshoba County Fair.
CDP wants to hear your favorite memories throughout the years from the Neshoba County Fair.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County fairgoers have an opportunity to win cash prizes this year. The Community Development Partnership wants to hear your favorite memories throughout the years from the Neshoba County Fair.

Moore said contestants are asked to write about their fair stories in at least 5oo words.

Moore said a panel of judges will review each story and pick the top three finalists--who will then share their stories with the audience during Hometown Proud Day on July 25.

The winners will receive a $100 (1st place), $75 (2nd place), or $50 (3rd place) cash prize based on their creativity and originality.

" It can be from, if you know a story your grandparents told you about some of the early fairs how they got there, and everything. Those are great. Or it can be something that happened last year, whatever. We just ask that you keep your stories family oriented. Going to the fair now was a whole lot different than going to the fair back then. You did that in a mule and wagon, and you had to load up furniture. You didn’t have furniture already there. So those kinds of things just make the fair interesting. Also, there haven’t always been 600 fair cabins. In the beginning, it was just the square,” said Moore.

You can submit your story to the CDP office at The Depot at 256 W Main Street, mailed to PO Box 330, or email Tim Moore at mooretim1975@gmail.com . Participants are asked to include their name, address, phone number, and email address.

Submissions must be completed by July 3rd.

The Neshoba County Fair will be held July 21-28.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend
Otwell (left) and Smith (right) in their mugshots provided by LCSD.
Mugshots released in B&D Robbery arrests
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash
Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg
Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the start of your weekend because...
FIRST ALERT: Multiple days of a Severe Threat

Latest News

Del Taco is currently under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across...
Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia
The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail