Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new fast food chain will soon be opening its doors in Philadelphia.

Del Taco is under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across from Citizens National Bank.

Community Development Partnership Executive Director, Tim Moore said the owners of the franchise are local business owner entrepreneurs.

He said they already own the Sonic and McAlister’s Deli in the area but were chosen to open 5 Del Taco franchises--wanting to start in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Moore said this further shows the improvement the area is making to bring in new businesses.

“What we have available to us right now. With the Ellis Theater opening and the attraction that it has already brought has really helped us with different entrepreneurs that have decided oh now is the time to start my own business, now is the time to come to Philadelphia, now is the time to paint. We’ve seen over $8.5 million of local investment of building changes and just different opportunities that people are investing here in Philadelphia,” said Moore.

Del Taco American fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine as well as american foods.

Del Taco is expected to be open by late summer or early fall.

