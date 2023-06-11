FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight

The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much of our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Sunday I hope you are enjoying the sun after last night’s stormy night because tonight will be very similar.

We are currently in a Slight risk (Level 2/5) with some portions of our northern viewing area and an Enhanced risk (Level 3/5) with the threats being Damaging winds up to 70 mph and small hail possible. Localized Flash Flooding can occur with these storms but they should be fast-moving enough that the threat for that is low.

The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much of our area.

Tomorrow we also remain in a low-end threat for storms with the same danger however it has pushed to areas south and along I-20. Timing for these storms will be from 2 PM to 10 PM.

Please make sure you have ways to stay updated as we are in a rut of multiple days of severe storms so make sure you download the WTOK weather app for the most up-to-date information.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet for now!

