Former Tiger giving back to community that helped shape him

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Southeast Lauderdale Tiger, who’s had success after his time as a Tiger, wanted to give back to the community that helped him become who he is.

Former Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver, and current XFL wide receiver for the Seatlle Sea Dragons, Damion Willis, held his first youth football camp on Saturday morning.

Willis is also the Wide Receivers Coach at Holmes Community College.

Willis invited kids from first grade thorugh eighth grade to come and participate in drills and competitions to better their football skills.

“It was good to come back and give back to the community that raised me. I was excited to see a lot of people here. We even had peole that came from Florida, and that was interesting to see. Hopefully it was a great turnout, hopefully they had a good time, and hopefully next year it’ll be the same way, if not better,” Willis said.

“Oh its great to the community, because so much of it is coming back to the high school. Its good to see success happen to a good person. Not only was he an outsanding person, but a good player,” Willis’s former coach, Charles Black said.

Willis said there was about 40 to 50 kids this year, and he hopes there will be even more that come out to the camp in the future.

