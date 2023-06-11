Game one of Hattiesburg Super Regional postponed due to weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers has been postponed due to weather.

The game will resume on Saturday morning at 11 AM.

The Golden Eagles currently hold a 4-0 lead over the Vols, after a hot start from the offense, and a great start on the mound from Billy Oldham.

The Junior thre 4.1 innings, striking out 5 batters, and limiting the Vols offense to just two hits.

Game two of the Super Regional will follow the conclusion of game one, as first pitch is scheduled for 2 PM.

