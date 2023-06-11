Game one of Hattiesburg Super Regional postponed due to weather

Billy Oldham took the mound in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Billy Oldham took the mound in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional(Southern Miss Baseball)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers has been postponed due to weather.

The game will resume on Saturday morning at 11 AM.

The Golden Eagles currently hold a 4-0 lead over the Vols, after a hot start from the offense, and a great start on the mound from Billy Oldham.

The Junior thre 4.1 innings, striking out 5 batters, and limiting the Vols offense to just two hits.

Game two of the Super Regional will follow the conclusion of game one, as first pitch is scheduled for 2 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend
An armed robbery occurred at Econo Lodge in Philadelphia, MS Friday morning.
Econo Lodge in Philadelphia robbed
Erica Bester, Coric Conzeal Bender and Antonio Jordan were charged with roles in the recent...
3 suspects charged with accessory after the fact in Newton Co. capital murder case
The B & D Grocery located on Highway 145 in Clarkdale was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
B & D Grocery robbed at gunpoint
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash

Latest News

Pete Taylor Park, Hill Denson Field
The evolution of Pete Taylor Park
USM head baseball coach, Scott Berry, takes pictures with some fans before Friday's practice,...
Southern Miss gearing up for Tennessee Volunteers
Looking back on coach Bob Tyler's career at Meridian High.
“He changed my life;” the impacts of Coach Bob Tyler on his time at Meridian from 1965-67
“He changed my life;” the impacts of Coach Bob Tyler on his time at Meridian from 1965-67