Golden Eagles win game one against Vols

Justin Storm threw 4.1 innings in relief, and got the win in the Golden Eagles' 5-3 win over...
Justin Storm threw 4.1 innings in relief, and got the win in the Golden Eagles' 5-3 win over Tennessee in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional(Southern Miss Baseball)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - After a delay turned into a suspension of play, game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional resumed play on Saturday morning.

Southern Miss entered the resumption of the game up 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A shaky start on the mound for the Golden Eagles, led to 3 runs scoring for Tennessee in the fifth inning.

Justin Storm came in for Will Armistead in the fifth inning, and got the Golden Eagles out of it.

Southern Miss would get one run back in the sixth inning, making it a 5-3 ballgame.

Storm was great down the stretch for the Eagles, as he shut down an explosive Tennessee Volunteers offense.

Eagles win game one 5-3.

Game two is scheduled to start at 2 PM.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your day today and as we are starting...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat for this weekend
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash
Otwell (left) and Smith (right) in their mugshots provided by LCSD.
Mugshots released in B&D Robbery arrests
Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the start of your weekend because...
FIRST ALERT: Multiple days of a Severe Threat
Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg

Latest News

Former Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver, and current XFL wide receiver for the Seatlle Sea...
Former Tiger giving back to community that helped shape him
Billy Oldham took the mound in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Game one of Hattiesburg Super Regional postponed due to weather
Pete Taylor Park, Hill Denson Field
The evolution of Pete Taylor Park
USM head baseball coach, Scott Berry, takes pictures with some fans before Friday's practice,...
Southern Miss gearing up for Tennessee Volunteers