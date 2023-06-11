Golden Eagles win game one against Vols

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - After a delay turned into a suspension of play, game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional resumed play on Saturday morning.

Southern Miss entered the resumption of the game up 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A shaky start on the mound for the Golden Eagles, led to 3 runs scoring for Tennessee in the fifth inning.

Justin Storm came in for Will Armistead in the fifth inning, and got the Golden Eagles out of it.

Southern Miss would get one run back in the sixth inning, making it a 5-3 ballgame.

Storm was great down the stretch for the Eagles, as he shut down an explosive Tennessee Volunteers offense.

Eagles win game one 5-3.

Game two is scheduled to start at 2 PM.

