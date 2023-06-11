The Great Latino Festival makes debut in Meridian

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in the Queen City celebrated the Latino culture Saturday. The Great Latino Festival took place for the first time in Meridian.

Organizers Leticia and Lizbeth Sanchez said they wanted to host this festival to help raise funds for families in the community and represent the culture.

People experienced food from various Latin countries, music, shopped with vendors, and enjoyed 9 hours’ worth of fun.

News 11 spoke with the organizers about what it means to share their Latin culture with the community.

“It makes us feel very good because everybody in town knows everything about american stuff and we just feel very special doing this because it actually makes people know what we do, what we eat and what we listen to, and different stuff we do and there are other families that don’t know our culture is. So we just like to show even little kids what this is all about,” said organizers, Leticia and Lizbeth Sanchez.

Sanchez said they plan to do festivals like this more often throughout the year.

The Great Latino Festival lasted until 1 am at 5117 Highway 39 North.

