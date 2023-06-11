Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations

RANKIN, CO. (WLBT) - The meeting held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Brandon aimed to raise awareness about claims of abuse and harassment while exploring potential solutions. Attendees discussed recent cases currently under investigation and demanded justice for the alleged victims. Residents took to the podium one by one, sharing their encounters and experiences involving Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies.

One resident voiced his frustration, stating, “We are at the point now where it’s going to get worse.” He described being arrested by white police officers in his yard, which he referred to as “kidnapping.” Despite having recorded evidence, he expressed his disappointment in the lack of progress regarding his complaint.

Among the attendees were alleged victims, including Michael Corey Jenkins, their families, and local attorney Trent Walker. They posed questions to the leadership of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, seeking answers and accountability.

Attorney Walker explained the purpose of the meeting, stating, “What we were trying to do today was to bring these cases to the citizens of Rankin County so that we can really start to galvanize them so that stuff like this won’t continually go on around us, and we are not organized enough to not respond to it.”

Jenkins and his friend, Eddie Terrell Parker, claimed that deputies forcefully entered their Braxton home on the night of January 24th. They alleged that the deputies handcuffed, beat, tortured, tased, and sexually assaulted them for nearly two hours. Attorney Walker further accused the deputies of entering the home without a warrant and deliberately turning off their body cameras during the incident.

Regarding the severity of the situation, Jenkins stated, “They seriously need to tear down the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and rebuild it with new leadership. Because you can’t justify this level of violence going on in a department that you head and still say you should be the head of this department. That’s the truth.”

Families present at the meeting claimed that the sheriff’s department had refused to address their inquiries, including providing updates on the status of the deputies involved in the alleged incidents. The lack of transparency and accountability from the department frustrated community members who attended the meeting.

The Department of Justice has taken note of these allegations and is currently conducting an investigation. Additionally, Attorney Walker revealed that a civil lawsuit would be filed soon following a private conversation with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division during her recent visit to Jackson.

