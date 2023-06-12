Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission awards 21 business licenses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The medical cannabis industry in Alabama just took a big step toward becoming a reality.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses to select companies across the state. That’s out of 90 applications.

The licenses will allow these companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

Here are the approved businesses:

Integrated facility license
Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC
Southeast Cannabis Company LLC
Sustainable Alabama LLC
TheraTrue Alabama LLC
Verano Alabama LLC
Cultivator license
Blackberry Farms LLC
Gulf Shore Remedies LLC
Pure by Sirmon Farms LLC
Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC
Processor license
1819 Labs LLC
Enchanted Green LLC
Jasper Development Group Inc.
Organic Harvest Lab LLC
Dispensary license
CCS of Alabama LLC
RJK Holdings AL LLC
Statewide Property Holdings AL LLC
Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries LLC
Secure transport license
Alabama Secure Transport LLC
International Communication LLC
Tyler Van Lines LLC
State testing laboratory license
Certus Laboratories

Those applicants who were awarded licenses will have 14 days to submit the appropriate license fee to the commission. The commission will issue licenses at its meeting next month.

The companies that were denied a license may receive a hearing for reconsideration.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg
The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight
Del Taco is currently under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across...
Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia
A ticket worth $143,484.92 was sold at Union Junction in Union.
Winning Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket sold in Union

Latest News

Portions of 18th Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets will be closed due to roadwork
Portions of 18th Avenue closed for road repairs
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has been blocking the nominations to pressure the...
Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions and abortion policy goes nowhere
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama