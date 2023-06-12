Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian O'neal is crowned Miss Mississippi during the Miss Mississippi broadcast.
Miss Mississippi 2023 named in Vicksburg
The timing will be tonight after the 6 o’clock hour going all the way until midnight for much...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are expected overnight tonight
Del Taco is currently under construction and is located near Lowe’s on Frog Level Road across...
Del Taco restaurant set to open in Philadelphia
Otwell (left) and Smith (right) in their mugshots provided by LCSD.
Mugshots released in B&D Robbery arrests
Two dead in Choctaw County, Alabama crash

Latest News

FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation...
US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
Colorado mother arrested in connection with death of her 2-month-old baby
Woman shot 11 times, including in head, miraculously expected to survive
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein