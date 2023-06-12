Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Director of the Department of Transportation, John Cooper was arrested on Monday morning.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Phil Sims says they received a warrant for his arrest for harassment. Sims says Cooper turned himself in on Monday around noon.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $500 bond with a misdemeanor charge of Harassment at 11:53 a.m. and bonded out at 12:35 p.m.

Cooper’s attorney released the following statement:

My office represents Mr. John R. Cooper in his personal capacity. This morning, Mr. Cooper directed me to file a Complaint for Declaratory Judgement cause of action in Marshall County Circuit Court regarding a land dispute with a neighbor who is falsely claiming an easement on Mr. Cooper’s property. The clearest legal path to resolving this matter is to have the Court determine whether an easement exists, and we look forward to resolving this matter.

George M. Barnett, Attorney at Law

WAFF 48 reached out to the office of Governor Kay Ivey for a statement, this is what her team sent:

While the legal process plays out, I will refer you to the statement from Director Cooper’s personal attorney.

Office of Governor Kay Ivey

At this time no other information has been released and this story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

